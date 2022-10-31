Ask the Expert: Sustainable renovations with AQWA’s Paul Galvin

When it comes to home renovations, the possibilities are endless. One of the more relevant possibilities is the decision to improve the look and feel of your home while being environmentally responsible, writes AQWA Constructions’ Paul Galvin.

The prospect of sustainable renovation entails more than just the reduction of environmental harm when renovating.

It also involves looking at ways in which your renovations can actually be beneficial for the environment.

Solar Panels

If you drive down almost any residential street these days, you might notice that solar energy panels are becoming more and more common.

There is good reason for this.

As solar energy panels are a great home improvement that will save money and help to save the environment.

The ability of these large solar panels to passively convert clean solar energy into electricity is a boon for any household.

But if a large solar energy system is out of reach, you can still take advantage of solar electricity technologies.

For example, there are outdoor lights that have batteries that are charged by small solar collectors.

This means they can run at night while the sun is down.

Solar Water Heater

Another great way to utilise solar power in the home is by installing a solar water heater.

A solar water heater is similar to the aforementioned solar energy panels as they are both most commonly installed on the roof of a home.

But instead of making electricity, solar water heaters convert the solar energy into thermal energy.

This energy can then heat your home’s water system.

A solar water heater is another sustainable home improvement that not only saves money but is also kind to the environment.

