Ask The Expert: Pet Angel Funerals help you say goodbye

When you have to say goodbye

Our pets are a part of our family; for some, they’re our children. If a family member passes away, we want the best send off for them: a funeral, with a hearse and a cremation.

So why should it be any different when a furry family member passes away? At Pet Angel, we want to be able to provide those special services to pets and their families.

Planning is key

Much like the human funeral industry, pre-paid or pre-planning funerals is very common.

Although the thought of saying goodbye to your pet, or pre-planning their funeral, is daunting, many find that it’s comforting to know that something is in place for when the times comes.

Supporting you with service

We encourage you to liaise with your vet to organise a time to help you plan.

Then, with a day’s notice, Pet Angel can organise a transfer for your pet in a luxury Mercedes-Benz hearse from your family’s home to our beautiful Remembrance Room.

This service includes being supported by a suited attendant who will make sure all your requests are fulfilled.

This might be making sure your pet’s favourite toy is included with them, or that their favourite song is played while they travel to the Remembrance Room.

People also choose to take photos or videos— whatever you need to help you during this time. Our pets give us so much love and comfort their whole lives.

At Pet Angel we feel that it’s only right to give them that love back, right until the very end.

Contact Pet Angel Funerals today

9/66 Pritchard Road, Virginia QLD 4014

3/21 Expansion Street, Molendinar QLD 4214

1800 738 264

PetAngel.com.au

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.