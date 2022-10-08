Ask the Expert: Denise Maxwell Solicitors talks defamation law

Defamation law protects a person’s or company’s reputation, writes Eliza Walker from Denise Maxwell Solicitors.

Defamation happens when a statement:

(a) has been published;

(b) is untrue;

(c) identifies you;

and (d) says (or implies) something about you that has caused, or is likely to cause, serious harm to your reputation.

What is not defamation?

A statement is not defamatory if it’s:

(a) substantially true;

(b) honest opinion;

(c) related to legal or parliamentary proceedings;

(d) public knowledge or in the public interest;

(e) conveyed to someone with a legitimate interest in the subject;

(f) published in a peer-reviewed scientific or academic journal;

(g) distributed by someone who didn’t know it was defamatory;

or (h) directed only to you (eg. by private message).

These types of statements may constitute harassment or domestic violence. If this applies to you, speak to a lawyer.

Who can bring a defamation claim?

Usually, companies with ten or more full-time employees cannot bring defamation claims. Smaller companies, and most individuals, can.

Who is responsible?

A person or company with a social media page is liable for any defamatory statements made on that page (including comments made by other people).

However, the government is reviewing new legislation that would hold companies (such as Facebook and Twitter) liable for defamatory statements made on their platforms, instead of individual page administrators.

What should I do if someone has defamed me?

Take a photo or screenshot of the statement. Contact the person and/or the page and ask them to remove it. If they refuse, get legal advice.

Denise Maxwell Solicitors

30 Shottery Street, Yeronga QLD 4104

(07) 3892 4329

DeniseMaxwell.com.au

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.