Drag Race Down Under star redesigns entire set and it slays

Drag Race Down Under queen Ashley Madison has completely overhauled the show’s set and posted her amazing designs online.

Ashley, who is from Melbourne, competed in Drag Race Down Under‘s third season last year.

The show’s fourth season just recently finished filming, with another batch of ten queens competing in Auckland.

Early this week, the show’s worst-kept secret was finally confirmed: RuPaul is out and Michelle Visage is taking over hosting duties for season four.

Drag Race fans are hoping for more change on the show. Recently, Ashley Madison has been flexing her Photoshop skills and taking on the show’s set.

“Let’s be real, it’s in need of a makeover and it sounds like Season 4 might be the change we’ve been waiting for,” Ashley said

Across three videos, Ashley completely overhauls Down Under‘s werk room, the main stage and the judging panel. The results are gorgeous.

“Drag Race Down Under season four has finished filming, and they’re doing things differently this season,” Ashley explains.

“I want to show you the changes I’d make to the Down Under werk room. It’s notoriously the least-liked werk room of all the franchises, so let’s make some changes.

“I’ve made it significantly bigger because that’s what the Down Under queens deserve.”

Ashley Madison adds Lee Lin Chin to Down Under set

Ashley’s redesign completely overhauls the werk room’s look, changing the entrance to the shape of the Opera House and incorporating both First Nations and Maori artwork.

On the wall, Ashley replaces outgoing host RuPaul’s portraits with “fabulous Down Under women” instead, including Olympian Cathy Freeman and SBS’ Lee Lin Chin.

“How is it she’s not been a guest judge yet?” Ashley asks.

On the main stage, Ashley pays tribute to the show’s Australian and New Zealand heritage with a Harbour Bridge and silver fern design.

For the judging panel, Ashley also overhauls the confusing colour scheme and introduces us to her dream judging lineup.

Somebody please give this queen the gig!

The newly-retitled Drag Race Down Under‘s season four will stream in Australia on Stan later in the year.

See Ashley Madison’s designs in all three of her videos below:

@ashleyxmadison Redesigning the RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Werk Room! Let’s be real, it’s in need of a makeover, and it sounds like Season 4 might be the change we’ve been waiting for! What changes would you make? Artwork 1: Leah Cummins Artwork 2: Albert Percy Godber #rupaulsdragrace #dragqueen #dragracedownunder ♬ original sound – Ashley Madison

