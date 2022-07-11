As war rages, thousands petition for same-sex marriage in Ukraine

A petition calling for Ukraine to legalise same-sex marriage amid the Russian invasion will be considered by president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Currently, while same-sex relationships are not criminalised in Ukraine, the country has a poor LGBTIQ+ rights record.

Same-sex marriages nor civil partnerships aren’t recognised, meaning same-sex partners don’t have certain rights, such as co-ownership of property or joint adoption.

It also means that partners of LGBTIQ+ soldiers who’ve died in war aren’t recognised when collecting their loved ones for burial.

Now a new petition is calling on Ukraine to change this by legalising same-sex marriage and civil partnerships. The petition has attracted 28,000 signatures.

In Ukraine, any petition with more than 25,000 signatures goes to the current acting president for consideration.

It doesn’t guarantee a law change, but Zelensky will have ten days to respond.

The petition pleads, “At this time, every day can be the last.

“Let people of the same sex get the opportunity to start a family. [Allow] them an official document to prove it.

“They need the same rights as traditional couples.”

Kyiv Pride applauds Ukraine same-sex marriage petition

Kyiv Pride spokesperson Oksana Solonska applauded the petition and told the BBC it was an “important moment” for Ukraine’s LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s important that LGBTQ+ people have the right to see their partner and take their body from the morgue, and seek compensation if needed,” she said.

“All married couples have these rights. We really hope that same-sex marriage will be legalised, so people will be able to take care of each other.”

