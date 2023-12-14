Events

‘As Camp as Christmas’ brings festive joy to Fed Square

Camp as Christmas The Huxleys
Camp as Christmas. Image: Federation Square

A queer fantasia of jingle belling joy! Camp as Christmas is set to be a maximalist Christmas event unlike any other. 

The sparkling celebrations will commence with a screening of the spandex and glittertastic Baz Luhrmann classic, Strictly Ballroom, on the Fed Square Big Screen, followed by a live performance by the Rainbow Voices Community Choir and the Divine Divas Show Choir on the Main Stage.

The camp and spectacular will continue with a line-up of cabaret and comedic stars, sure to make your yuletide gay.

IN OTHER NEWS: Soapbox: was I first Trans Santa? …and grumpiest?

The lineup includes performances from 2Joocee, Aysha Buffet, Bec Matthews & Sarah Ward, Bendy Ben, Cerulean, D Flowers, Dandrogyny, Dita Von Quef, Gabi Barton, Glitter & Snatch, Holly Durant, Jandruze, Nefertiti LaNegra, Scotty So, Simone Page Jones, Tanzer, Zelia Rose.

Camp as Christmas is a free event for the community curated by The Huxleys and presented by Fed Square.

When: December 16, 6pm to 11pm

Where: Federation Square

Schedule:

6pm–7.30pm – Strictly Ballroom screening, Main screen

7.30pm–8.30pm – Rainbow Voices Community Choir and Divine Divas Show Choir, Main Stage

8.30pm–11pm – As Camp as Christmas, Main Stage

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

first trans santa grumpiest santa
Soapbox: was I first Trans Santa? …and grumpiest?
Carols by Queerlight
‘Carols by Queerlight’ is kicking the festive season off in style
Santa and Krampus
Ho Ho Homo! The gayest holiday events around Australia
Nikki Foxx shares rainbow Christmas tree fail
‘A toilet brush’: Influencer shares rainbow Christmas tree fail
RuPaul The Bitch Who Stole Christmas Movie
Your first look behind the scenes at the new Rupaul Christmas movie
easter eggplant santa's yumnut love sausage
Bunnies & Bilbies are so passé – it’s Easter Eggplant time