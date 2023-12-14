‘As Camp as Christmas’ brings festive joy to Fed Square

A queer fantasia of jingle belling joy! Camp as Christmas is set to be a maximalist Christmas event unlike any other.

The sparkling celebrations will commence with a screening of the spandex and glittertastic Baz Luhrmann classic, Strictly Ballroom, on the Fed Square Big Screen, followed by a live performance by the Rainbow Voices Community Choir and the Divine Divas Show Choir on the Main Stage.

The camp and spectacular will continue with a line-up of cabaret and comedic stars, sure to make your yuletide gay.

The lineup includes performances from 2Joocee, Aysha Buffet, Bec Matthews & Sarah Ward, Bendy Ben, Cerulean, D Flowers, Dandrogyny, Dita Von Quef, Gabi Barton, Glitter & Snatch, Holly Durant, Jandruze, Nefertiti LaNegra, Scotty So, Simone Page Jones, Tanzer, Zelia Rose.

Camp as Christmas is a free event for the community curated by The Huxleys and presented by Fed Square.

When: December 16, 6pm to 11pm

Where: Federation Square

Schedule:

6pm–7.30pm – Strictly Ballroom screening, Main screen

7.30pm–8.30pm – Rainbow Voices Community Choir and Divine Divas Show Choir, Main Stage

8.30pm–11pm – As Camp as Christmas, Main Stage

