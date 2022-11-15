Art Simone heads to Fountain Lakes for Kath & Kim special

Australian drag superstar Art Simone has announced she will be appearing on the upcoming Kath & Kim special.

The announcement was made on social media, with Art saying she was “bloody chuffed” to be joining the much-anticipated reunion special.

“It’s a crime against humanity to keep this locked up,” she wrote.

“Bloody chuffed to be joining these foxy morons for “Kath & Kim: Our Effluent Life” airing on [Channel 7] this Sunday and Monday!”

The upcoming special will mark 20 years since the iconic show hit our screens and will feature both new and retrospective footage.

Part one, Kath & Kim: Our Effluent Life, will air on November 20, while part two, called Kath and Kim: 20 Presposterous Years, will hit our screens the following night on November 21.

The whole cast is set to return, as we catch up on what Kath, Kim, Sharon, Brett and Kel have been up to.

But one thing is for sure, Kim has never strayed far from Fountain Lakes.

“Well, Kim never actually moved out for more than a week, so it’s not much of a reunion, as here we go again, peoples!” Turner told the Herald Sun.

While Art famously recreated an iconic Kath Day-Knight look last year, it remains to be seen what her role will be in the upcoming special

