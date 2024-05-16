Arson attack on four lesbian women shocks Argentina

A lesbian couple and a third lesbian roommate are dead and another woman remains in a critical condition after alleged arson attack.

On May 6, the four women were in a boarding house in Buenos Aires, Argentina when they were set alight after a man threw a Molotov cocktail into their room.

According to Human Rights Watch, Pamela Fabiana Cobas, 52, was severely burned and died almost immediately.

Her partner, Mercedes Roxana Figueroa, 52, died of organ failure two days later, with burns covering 90 percent of her body.

Andrea Amarante, 42, died in the hospital on May 12 while her partner Sofía Castro Riglos, 49, remains in a critical condition.

Police have arrested Justo Fernando Barrientos, 62, and have not announced a motive for the attack. However, he is believed to have also been a tenant at the boarding house.

On Monday, May 13, more than than 200 people demonstrated in front of Plaza Colombia in Buenos Aires.

Protestors were questioning the crime’s lack of media coverage and calling for hate crime charges to be filed against Barrientos.

“They were set on fire for being lesbians, they were set on fire for being poor lesbians. They were set on fire for being poor lesbians creating a community,” a Barracas Lesbian Assembly member said to demonstrators.

The spokesperson added that the crime was aggravated by the precarious housing conditions of the women. All four of them shared a room without a bathroom, for which they paid 50,000 pesos (about $84 AUD).

Anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric has ‘built a climate of discrimination’

According to the Associated Press, right-wing president Javier Milei has increased anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiment since his election in 2023.

Described as an “anarcho-capitalist,” Milei has attacked social justice movements and become a “global far-right icon,”.

A 2023 report from Buenos Aires’ LGBT ombudsman found that offensive speech by members of Milei’s political party, as well as on social media and in the streets, in the context of the 2023 presidential campaign “built a climate of segregation, rejection and discrimination; the most fertile ground for violence toward historically vulnerable groups.”