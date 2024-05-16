Arson attack on four lesbian women shocks Argentina

A lesbian couple and a third lesbian roommate are dead and another woman remains in a critical condition after alleged arson attack.
On May 6, the four women were in a boarding house in Buenos Aires, Argentina when they were set alight after a man threw a Molotov cocktail into their room.
According to Human Rights Watch, Pamela Fabiana Cobas, 52, was severely burned and died almost immediately.
Her partner, Mercedes Roxana Figueroa, 52, died of organ failure two days later, with burns covering 90 percent of her body.
Andrea Amarante, 42, died in the hospital on May 12 while her partner Sofía Castro Riglos, 49, remains in a critical condition.
Police have arrested Justo Fernando Barrientos, 62, and have not announced a motive for the attack. However, he is believed to have also been a tenant at the boarding house.
On Monday, May 13, more than than 200 people demonstrated in front of Plaza Colombia in Buenos Aires.
View this post on Instagram
Protestors were questioning the crime’s lack of media coverage and calling for hate crime charges to be filed against Barrientos.
“They were set on fire for being lesbians, they were set on fire for being poor lesbians. They were set on fire for being poor lesbians creating a community,” a Barracas Lesbian Assembly member said to demonstrators.
The spokesperson added that the crime was aggravated by the precarious housing conditions of the women. All four of them shared a room without a bathroom, for which they paid 50,000 pesos (about $84 AUD).
Anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric has ‘built a climate of discrimination’
According to the Associated Press, right-wing president Javier Milei has increased anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiment since his election in 2023.
Described as an “anarcho-capitalist,” Milei has attacked social justice movements and become a “global far-right icon,”.
A 2023 report from Buenos Aires’ LGBT ombudsman found that offensive speech by members of Milei’s political party, as well as on social media and in the streets, in the context of the 2023 presidential campaign “built a climate of segregation, rejection and discrimination; the most fertile ground for violence toward historically vulnerable groups.”
Since December, Milei has shut down Argentina’s Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity and banned the use of gender-inclusive language in government. He also closed the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism.
Human Rights Watch is calling on authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation and ensure proper medical care and housing for the surviving woman.
They added that government officials should cease and condemn rhetoric that stigmatises queer women and may contribute to a climate in which they are seen as deserving of violence.
More World News:
Tel Aviv Pride cancelled, Jerusalem Pride to proceed
Outrage as Iraq criminalises gay and trans people
First trans MP Georgina Beyer to get memorial statue
Taiwan president congratulates Nymphia Wind for Drag Race win
If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au.
Lifeline on 13 11 14
Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800
beyondblue on 1300 22 4636
For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
No Comment