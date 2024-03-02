NSW

Arrests after flares let off near NSW Premier

nsw premier chris minns flares
Image: Chris Minns Twitter

Police made multiple arrests after protestors let off flares ahead of NSW Premier Chris Minns marching in the Rainbow Labor float at tonight’s Mardi Gras Parade.

The Rainbow Labor float included NSW Premier Chris Minns plus Member for Sydney and Minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek. The incident occurred just after 9.30 p.m..

“Queer solidarity with Palestinian resistance”

Video shows a woman from a pro-Palestinian protest group passing a flare to someone watching behind the metal xcrowd barriers. This happened as police attempted to confiscate a large banner reading ‘queer solidarity with Palestinian resistance’ from the woman.

The woman and police then continued the scuffle in the middle of the street with other peotestors and then more police joining the melee.

Equality Bill

Tonight’s parade marked the first time a NSW premier has attended the parade. Premier Minns told a journalist during the ABC broadcast that his government would pass conversion therapy legislation before the end of the month.

Qantas

In other news from the parade, the plane-shaped Qantas float featured the name of murdered airline steward Luke Davies painted on the aircraft nose. Earlier, the parade stopped for a minute’s silence for Luke and his partner Jesse Baird.

Commissioner Karen Webb apologises over hate crimes

NSW Police uninvited from Sydney Mardi Gras parade

ACON: NSW Police apology is first step

Brian Greig on the ‘disinviting’ of NSW Police

This 78er wants NSW Police in the Mardi Gras parade.

 

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

