Arrests after flares let off near NSW Premier

Police made multiple arrests after protestors let off flares ahead of NSW Premier Chris Minns marching in the Rainbow Labor float at tonight’s Mardi Gras Parade.

The Rainbow Labor float included NSW Premier Chris Minns plus Member for Sydney and Minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek. The incident occurred just after 9.30 p.m..

“Queer solidarity with Palestinian resistance”

Video shows a woman from a pro-Palestinian protest group passing a flare to someone watching behind the metal xcrowd barriers. This happened as police attempted to confiscate a large banner reading ‘queer solidarity with Palestinian resistance’ from the woman.

The woman and police then continued the scuffle in the middle of the street with other peotestors and then more police joining the melee.

Equality Bill

Tonight’s parade marked the first time a NSW premier has attended the parade. Premier Minns told a journalist during the ABC broadcast that his government would pass conversion therapy legislation before the end of the month.

Qantas

In other news from the parade, the plane-shaped Qantas float featured the name of murdered airline steward Luke Davies painted on the aircraft nose. Earlier, the parade stopped for a minute’s silence for Luke and his partner Jesse Baird.

