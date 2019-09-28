Arrest made after horrific hate crime against Ryan Williams

Police this week arrested a man after the hate crime committed against Ryan Williams in Lancashire, England last July. The arrest followed information supplied by the public in response to Ryan’s appearance on Crimewatch Roadshow.

Attackers set upon Ryan Williams outside a McDonald’s in the town of Preston.

Found unconscious in the street by the police, he later posted a photo of his injury to Facebook.

While some posted to commiserate with his suffering, many flooded his page with religious denunciations of his gay lifestyle.

Soon after the attack, local police announced they regarded the incident as a hate crime.

Ryan Williams on BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow

During his appearance on Crimewatch Roadshow Ryan spoke of the lasting effects of the attack.

“The doctor said to me, if the blow was two inches higher, it could have killed me. I didn’t feel me afterward, and I didn’t like it.

“I’ve relived every single moment. It’s made me lose faith in so much, it’s made me question my sexuality.”

Although he made a defiant post immediately after the attack, Ryan obviously suffered emotionally later.

“It’s made me question whether I want to even be here. It’s made me question everything.”

Police report receiving many calls from the public in response to the show.

That information led to the arrest of an 18-year-old man. Police charged him with aggravated actual bodily harm and assault.

They released him pending further investigation and said that their inquiries continue.

“We would ask anybody with further information about the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Initial reports of the crime spoke of more than one attacker.

We can only echo Ryan’s words in the aftermath of the attack.

“I seriously cannot believe that a homophobic attack like this still happens.”

