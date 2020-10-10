Arrest at banned rally against the Latham anti-trans bill

Police made at least one arrest earlier today at a banned Sydney rally against the Mark Latham anti-trans bill.

Hundreds of people marched from Taylor Square to Hyde Park. The rally protested a proposed bill which would ban schools from teaching gender fluidity.

Police arrested at least one person and issued fines of $1000 to 11 others for breaching public health orders. Another person received a move-on direction.

Police said they charged a 19-year-old woman with hindering police, assaulting an officer and not complying with the COVID-19 public health order.

Protest organiser April Holcombe from Community Action for Rainbow Rights described the protest to QNews as a success despite the police action.

“Despite $1000 fines for activists including myself, we were not silenced today. Today was a youthful, colourful, rebellious message to Mark Latham against his filthy bigotry.”

The Mark Latham anti-trans bill

“Latham’s bill aims to erase trans people from NSW schools. It would ban teachers and school staff members from humanising trans people, recognising our existence or supporting young trans people in any way.”

Police took April Holcombe to the NSW Supreme Court on Friday in an attempt to stop the protest. Justice Geoffrey Bellew then issued a prohibition order on public health grounds.

Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Stacey Maloney conceded that no COVID-19 transmission occurred at any previous rallies in Syndey.

However, April Holcombe stated, “This has nothing to do with public health and everything to do with political suppression of democratic rights.”

She also said that police instigated violence at the event.

“The police clearly came to today’s protest planning to instigate violence. They very early on brought out the LRAD [sound cannon] to intimidate peaceful protestors, and were quick to resort to violence to try to control us, but protestors were defiant and stood tall. The fight against transphobia, against police brutality, and for our right to protest continues. We will keep standing up to injustice and bigotry wherever we see it.”

