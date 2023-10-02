Armistead Maupin to release new Tales of the City book

Armistead Maupin has confirmed the release date of his new Tales of the City novel, Mona of the Manor, to be published in March next year.

The gay author’s new book is the tenth in his beloved series and the first in a decade.

Mona of the Manor will follow the character Mona Ramsey in the 1990s after she moves out of 28 Barbary Lane in San Francisco.

“When Mona Ramsey married Lord Teddy Roughton to secure his visa — allowing him to remain in San Francisco to fulfil his wildest dreams — she never imagined she would, by age 48, be the sole owner of Easley House, Teddy’s grand, romantic country manor in the UK,” the synopsis reads.

“She also didn’t imagine that she’d need to open the manor’s doors to paying guests to afford the electric bill and repair the leaking roof.

“When Americans Rhonda and Ernie Blaylock arrive for a weekend vacation at Easley, Wilfred discovers their terrible secret.

“Now, instead of being able to focus on the imminent arrival of her old friend Michael Tolliver and beloved parent Anna Madrigal, Mona will need to focus all of her considerable charm, willpower, and wiles to set things right before the Midsummer ceremony when the whole town will descend on Easley’s historic grounds.”

Writing on Facebook, Armistead explained, “This one is set in 1993 and answers the question I’m most often asked, ‘But what happened to Mona?'”

He previously told the Cambridge Independent, “I’ve never told the story of Mona and her Aboriginal teenage son and how she fits in that village and what it is like to live in the era of Margaret Thatcher when you are a proud American lesbian.”

Armistead Maupin on the Tales of the City timeline

Armistead Maupin’s beloved Tales of the City book series originally began as a newspaper column in 1970s.

The books followed the lives and loves of a group of friends in the San Francisco apartment block at 28 Barbary Lane.

Gay man Michael Tolliver and matriarchal landlady Anna Madrigal were at the heart of the series, but over the decades the books explored the lives of many different characters.

Armistead published the last novel, The Days of Anna Madrigal, in 2014.

In the 1990s Tales of the City became a television miniseries starring Olympia Dukakis and Laura Linney, who reprised the roles in a Netflix miniseries in 2019.

Speaking with the BBC last year, Armistead Maupin said he still considers the Tales of the City book series concluded, with the new novel simply an “interstitial”.

“I am done with it, the last book in the series was the last story I was telling,” he said.

“But the new novel is an interstitial novel, it fits into the middle of the whole series.”

He said last October he doesn’t have any more planned but “if I have to pay the rent I’ll write another one!”

Mona of the Manor will be released in March 2024.

