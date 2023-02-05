Armie Hammer says childhood abuse made him an ‘asshole’

Two years after accusations of sexually abusing women derailed the career of the Call Me by Your Name actor, Armie Hammer has claimed sexual abuse he suffered as a teenager led to him behaving like an ‘asshole’.

Armie Hammer became one of Hollywood’s biggest stars after a Golden Globe nomination for his role in Call Me By Your Name.

But in 2021, stories of sexual abuse and cannibalistic fetishism began to circulate on social media. Allegations included rape, physical and emotional abuse, and sexual violence masquerading as BDSM.

In response to a media firestorm, the actor stepped aside from movie projects he’d previously signed on for and his talent agency and publicist dropped him. Armie Hammer disappeared from the public eye.

Despite lurid media stories, the actor never faced a single criminal charge. TMZ reported that the LAPD completed a nine-month investigation into a rape allegation in December. Notably, the woman who accused Hammer of rape on social media reportedly refuses to repeat the allegation under oath.

In an interview with Air Mail, Armie Hammer said the alleged rape consisted of a role-play incident, a “consensual non-consent scene.”

BDSM

The actor insisted that while he participated in BDSM, he always obtained consent.

“Every single thing was discussed beforehand. I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly. Never.

“That’s a very important part of the B.D.S.M. world. The consent. Because you’re doing things that are pushing envelopes. You’re doing things that are beyond ‘Let’s have missionary sex with the lights off’.”

While he insisted he always obtained consent, Armie Hammer admitted to an unequal power dynamic in his sexual relationships.

“I would have these younger women in their mid-20s, and I’m in my 30s. I was a successful actor at the time. They could have been happy to just be with me and would have said yes to things that maybe they wouldn’t have said yes to on their own. That’s an imbalance of power in the situation.”

Armie Hammer told Air Mail his interest in BDSM stemmed from sexual abuse he suffered as a teenager. He says at 13, a youth pastor at his family church sexually abused him for nearly a year.

“What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control. I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually.”

