Armidale Anglican ‘husband or job’ apology a ‘cop-out’

A former Anglican church music director has dismissed an apology from his diocese as a cop-out. Peter Sanders claims the Dean of Armidale forced him to choose between his husband and his job.

Peter Sanders and Peter Grace were formerly prominent members of Armidale’s St Mary’s Anglican Church. In early 2020, they married.

Peter Sanders claims that the Dean of the Armidale diocese consequently unlawfully terminated his position as music director and organist of the northern NSW Anglican church.

In a complaint to Anti-Discrimination NSW, he alleged that Reverend Christopher Brennan forced him and Peter Grace out of the church because of their marriage.

Support for the couple saw many of the congregation leave St Mary’s for a local breakaway church.

Earlier this year, a former member of the church’s management committee supported Peter Sanders in testimony to Anti-Discrimination NSW.

Unbiblical Manner

Jan Clark testified that Reverend Brennan instructed the committee to tell the couple they were living in an ‘unbiblical manner’.

She said the Dean wanted Peter Sanders and Peter Grace to remain in the congregation but with conditions. They must “end their marriage, be celibate and live as just friends.”

Jan Clark quoted Brennan as stating that if the committee did not convey that message to the couple, he would need to elevate the issue.

“I regret I did not act sooner to prevent Peter becoming such an integral part of St Mary’s worship…

“People who do not live biblically cannot have leadership roles in congregations.

“My neck is on the block because I could be fired for allowing this to happen.”

Referring to the Bishop of Armidale, Brennan allegedly said, “I will be forced to bring in the jackboots.”

Jan Clark said she conveyed the message to the couple. Three weeks later, she quit the committee and St Mary’s Anglican Church.

Peter Sanders and Peter Grace agreed to a private settlement with Reverend Brennan in early September. Brennan will publish an apology tomorrow for “hurt caused to Peter Sanders and to Peter Grace and to the congregation of St Mary’s.”

However, the Dean denies telling the church committee that Peter Sanders could not remain as organist unless he separated from Peter Grace.

“I did not give the management committee those instructions, but I accept that a member of the committee believed that I had.”

Jan Clark described the Dean’s apology to The Australian as “not an apology at all.”

“After six hours of discussions, I fell on my sword and thought ‘Ok, just go on with your delusions, you stupid man’.

“It’s the worst scenario for me but it’s finished now. [The Dean] has said from the start that I went off and said this to the two Peters on my own which is a straight-out lie.

“I’m absolutely clear that I did not miss understand him or say something that was not part of his agenda.”

Cop-out

Peter Sanders described the apology as a cop-out.

“This really is an apathetic response to a serious matter of prejudice…

“I do think people will see this apology for what it is… without compassion and remorse.”

