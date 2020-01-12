Armageddon Izzy: ‘we are certainly living in the last days’

In his latest sermon, streamed live on Facebook, Armageddon Izzy, Israel Folau, told a small congregation at his father’s church, “we are certainly living in the last days.”

During the sermon, Israel Folau frequently wiped away tears with a tissue.

Advertisements

The latest sermon follows one last year in which the former footballer called the bushfires a “taste of God’s judgment.”

“Look at how rapid these bushfires, these droughts, all these things have come, in a short period of time.

“You think it’s a coincidence or not? God is speaking to you guys. Australia, you need to repent.”

Armageddon Izzy’s latest sermon on last days

Folau began his latest sermon speaking of problems around the world and calling them signs of coming end times.

“Famines, earthquakes, wars, rumours of wars, kingdom rising against kingdom, nation against nation — that’s the beginning of signs, no doubt about it.

“We look at this country here and all these devastating bushfires that are happening. I see on the news and the mainstream media saying there’s a lot of people out there, because of the things they’ve lost and it’s been a tragic even for this country… you see people saying they’ve never prayed so hard in their life.

“Why does it take something so devastating like the bushfires for people to humble themselves and get down on their knees and ask God for help?

“The scriptures say God turns his face against the wicked and doesn’t hear their prayers. But for us, as born-again believers, Christians in the faith, we need to pray that because of what’s happening now in this nation with these devastating fires … that this event can cause people to turn and come to the Lord Jesus Christ. That’s what our prayer is. It needs to be that.

“Those that are listening live please don’t take this the wrong way with the scriptures stating that God turns his face against evil.

“God can turn something so devastating and so tragic into something good and cause you to come to know who he is.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.