Ariana Grande burst into tears when she was cast in Wicked

Universal has shared the sweet moment Ariana Grande bursts into tears when she finds out she was cast as Glinda in the highly-anticipated film adaptation of Wicked.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette of the big-screen movie musical has dropped. It’s got new footage of the casting process and it’s all giving big theatre kid energy.

Wicked is out in Australia in November, and the musical one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year.

Ariana and co-star Cynthia Erivo (who plays Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West) talk about the film in the new video.

In one clip, Ari is asked which Wicked role she’d choose, and responds immediately, “Glinda, for sure.”

In another moment, she’s told over Zoom that she’s got her dream role, and bursts into tears.

“Oh my God, thank you! I love her so much, I’m going to take such good care of her,” she says.

Wicked first debuted on Broadway in 2003, starring idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

Wicked ‘will blow people’s minds’

Universal’s film adaptation of Wicked is split into two films, premiering a year apart.

Both Ariana and Cynthia reflect on their first experiences watching the original Wicked musical on stage.

“I’d never heard or seen anything like it,” Cynthia says of seeing it on stage at age 25.

“I remember that, it was a rainy night, and I felt really alive. I felt like I was floating on air.”

Ariana recalled, “I had the incredible privilege of seeing the original Broadway cast of Wicked when I was 10. I just felt an immediate bond.”

Out heartthrob Jonathan Bailey is also in the cast, playing love interest Fiyero.

“Everyone who’s involved is a theatre nerd,” Jonathan told People in December

He said the whole group is “completely bonded for life” after filming the two films back-to-back.

“It’s going to blow people’s minds. So get ready,” Jonathan teased.

Wicked trailer drops this week

The full-length trailer for Wicked is dropping later this week.

Director Jon M. Chu previously said they initially set out to make one film, but they couldn’t bear to make edits to the story.

He wrote on Twitter X, “As we prepared this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it.

“As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us for so many years.

“So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but TWO!!!”

The first film, titled Wicked, arrives in Australian cinemas on November 28, 2024. Wicked: Part Two will follow next year on November 27, 2025.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.