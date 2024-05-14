Screen

Ariana Grande burst into tears when she was cast in Wicked

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked
Image: Universal

Universal has shared the sweet moment Ariana Grande bursts into tears when she finds out she was cast as Glinda in the highly-anticipated film adaptation of Wicked.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette of the big-screen movie musical has dropped. It’s got new footage of the casting process and it’s all giving big theatre kid energy.

Wicked is out in Australia in November, and the musical one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year.

Ariana and co-star Cynthia Erivo (who plays Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West) talk about the film in the new video.

In one clip, Ari is asked which Wicked role she’d choose, and responds immediately, “Glinda, for sure.”

In another moment, she’s told over Zoom that she’s got her dream role, and bursts into tears.

“Oh my God, thank you! I love her so much, I’m going to take such good care of her,” she says.

Wicked first debuted on Broadway in 2003, starring idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

Wicked ‘will blow people’s minds’

Universal’s film adaptation of Wicked is split into two films, premiering a year apart.

Both Ariana and Cynthia reflect on their first experiences watching the original Wicked musical on stage.

“I’d never heard or seen anything like it,” Cynthia says of seeing it on stage at age 25.

“I remember that, it was a rainy night, and I felt really alive. I felt like I was floating on air.”

Ariana recalled, “I had the incredible privilege of seeing the original Broadway cast of Wicked when I was 10. I just felt an immediate bond.”

Out heartthrob Jonathan Bailey is also in the cast, playing love interest Fiyero.

“Everyone who’s involved is a theatre nerd,” Jonathan told People in December

He said the whole group is “completely bonded for life” after filming the two films back-to-back.

“It’s going to blow people’s minds. So get ready,” Jonathan teased.

Wicked trailer drops this week

The full-length trailer for Wicked is dropping later this week.

Director Jon M. Chu previously said they initially set out to make one film, but they couldn’t bear to make edits to the story.

He wrote on Twitter X, “As we prepared this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it.

“As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us for so many years.

“So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but TWO!!!”

The first film, titled Wicked, arrives in Australian cinemas on November 28, 2024. Wicked: Part Two will follow next year on November 27, 2025.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Harry Melling and Alexander Skarsgard
Harry Potter star plays Alexander Skarsgård’s sub in new film
Lady Gaga at a Chromatica Ball concert in 2022
Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball film coming to Aussie streaming
A gay man and lesbian marry in Housekeeping for Beginners
Housekeeping for Beginners follows a queer chosen family
A photo of UK synthpop duo Pet Shop Boys
Pet Shop Boys hint at first Australian tour in years
Miriam Margolyes with drag queen Shelita Buffet
Miriam Margolyes kikis with outback drag queen Shelita Buffet
Broken Heel Festival train
Catch the Silver City Stiletto to the Broken Heel Festival