2026 ARIA Awards have officially concluded, and oh what a night it was for Australian music.
Marking the 40th anniversary of the ARIA awards, the industry turned up to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday to celebrate, and to say a giant “fuck you” to a common enemy.
Originally, this piece was meant to be a simple wrap up of the LGBTQ+ winners from the evening for our readers, but I would be remiss not to first talk about one of the main messages of the night: rejecting AI.
On the red carpet a national campaign backed by some of the biggest media and creative organisations — called Not AI’s To Take — was launched. It calls on the federal government to commit to not allowing AI companies to use Australian creative work to train their models without permission and agreed payment.
“Music is a reflection of our imperfections. Art is the way we reach out to one another… AI can suck my balls,” Tim Minchin said.
“Roses are red, violets are blue, if you support AI music, fuck you,” Tash Sultana said soon after.
Later in the evening, ARIA Hall of Fame inductees, Spiderbait performed a medley of some of their greatest hits while drummer and singer, Kram, wore a no AI shirt.
“In the words of Jimmy Barnes… fuck off AI,” he said on stage.
It’s safe to say, the entire creative community and its supporters are not going to sit back and let AI steal all the hard work and humanity that goes into music, writing, and creating — and that’s pretty damn queer to me.
Related Content:
- Troye Sivan’s new song ‘Party’ samples Madonna and is a medieval romp
- Your guide to the LGBTQIA+ artists nominated at the 2027 Grammys
- Amyl & The Sniffers, Troye Sivan & Missy Higgins win at the ARIA Awards
LGBTQ+ ARIA winners
And now, for our list of out LGBTQ+ winners from the night! It’s not a very long list, I must say, but is a great one with the likes of GFlip and Miss Kaninna!
Winner of Best Australian Live Act for Dream Ride Tour, and Best Video for Bed On Fire – GFlip
“Everyone back home, if you have got nothing to do this weekend, go look at what’s on in your city and support live music,” the singer said on stage while accepting their award.
View this post on Instagram
Best of Hip Hop / Rap Release for Miss Kaninna’s Blackprint
Nominated for five ARIA’s this year, Miss Kaninna had a powerful message during her acceptance speech.
“This award means so much to me. My nan was one of the first people to be born off the mission — the concentration camps — and my life has been very different up until this point.
“Hip Hop is so important to me, because it gives me an opportunity to talk about how I feel [and] my Blak experience in this fucking country. And it also makes me realise that there are so many other people in this country whose voices need to be heard.
“This country would be nothing without immigrants. And who you vote for in the next coming election is really fucking important.”
View this post on Instagram
Best of Song of the Year and Pop Release for Kevin Parker’s Dracula
You may not be expecting Kevin Parker to be on this list, but you may also have not known that the song was co-written by an Aussie lesbian called Sarah Aarons — so I just had to add her in!
Sarah is a an exceptionally in-demand songwriter and producer who was born in Melbourne and is now based in LA. She’s worked with the likes of Ravyn Lenai, Miley Cyrus, Spacey Jane, and more.
Parker acknowledged Aaron in his acceptance speech.
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.