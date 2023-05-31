Aretha Franklin: Concert pays tribute to the Queen of Soul

When it comes to soul music, one name stands above the rest — Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. Her powerful voice, remarkable talent, and indomitable spirit have left an indelible mark on the world of music.

On June 20th, Brisbane’s QPAC will pay tribute to this iconic artist, hosting Aretha – A Love Letter to The Queen of Soul, ensuring her legacy lives on through an unforgettable celebration of her life and music.

Guiding the show will be extraordinary talents of First Nations actor Jada Alberts (Wentworth and Cleverman) as narrator and director.

And under the musical direction of Joe Accaria (Velvet Rewired), “Aretha” also brings together an exceptional ensemble of Australian vocalists who are set to deliver a truly unforgettable performance.

“Aretha Franklin was arguably the most accomplished and sublime soul vocalist in the history of pop music,” says Jada.

“I am thrilled to direct this astonishing line up of Australian vocalists as they interpret some of the most iconic songs of the 20th century in their own unique way, paying respect to a woman who has influenced all of us.”

A night of musical brilliance

Leading the impressive lineup is ARIA-nominee and award-winning Gumbaynggirr/Yamatji singer and songwriter Emma Donovan.

Also joining the line up is art pop sensation, Archibald-winning muse and Australia’s 2021 Eurovision representative, Montaigne.

As well as Thndo, the beloved Zimbabwean-born ‘First Lady of Soul and R&B,’ who has captured hearts across Australia; and Ursula Yovich, the multi-talented actor, singer and writer known for her award-winning performances in productions like Belvoir’s Barbara and the Camp Dogs;

Rounding out the cast is Thandi Phoenix, a star on the rise with her unique tone, magnetic energy, and commanding stage presence captivate audiences.

Celebrating the life and career of Aretha Franklin

The Aretha Franklin tribute night promises to be an exceptional experience, capturing the essence of the legendary singer’s career whilst also showcasing her greatest hits.

From ballads like “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” to powerful anthems like “Think” and “Chain of Fools,” this evening will transport the audience back to the golden era of soul music.

So come along and join us on a soulful journey, celebrating her timeless classics and showing a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T to the Queen of Soul.

To find out more and also book tickets, head to QTIX.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.