Are you an LGBTQI+ Queenslander? Take this survey

The Queensland government has announced plans to develop the state’s first whole-of-government LGBTQI+ strategy.

Minister for Communities Leeanne Enoch said the government was committed to working with LGBTQIA+ people across Queensland to develop the LGBTQI+ Strategy.

“Every Queenslander deserves to feel safe, supported, and equal, and it is important that the voices of Queensland’s diverse LGBTIQ+ communities help inform the work of our government,” Minister Enoch said.

“We want to hear from LGBTQI+ Queenslanders about the change needed to lead a safe, supported and equal life by completing our online survey. Insights from the survey will help shape the development of the LGBTIQ+ Strategy, as well as strengthen outcomes for LGBTIQ+ communities.”

LGBTQIA+ Queenslanders encouraged to have their say

Ms Enoch said the Palaszczuk Government had a proud history of improving LGBTIQ+ rights in the state.

“This includes equalising the age of consent, abolishing the gay panic defence, legalising adoption for same-sex couples, and expunging consensual homosexual sex convictions,” she said.

“Since our election in 2015, we’ve been working hard to ensure that LGBTIQ+ Queenslanders are treated fairly and equally.

“We believe all Queenslanders, regardless of their sexuality or gender identity, should be able to participate and be included in their communities and enjoy social and economic wellbeing.”

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and will help to improve outcomes for Queensland’s LGBTQIA+ community.

Register now and have your say at: yoursay.chde.qld.gov.au/strengthening-outcomes-for-lgbtiq-queenslanders

The survey will be open until 5pm 19 July 2023.

