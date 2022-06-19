Are we finally getting a Mitch & Cam Modern Family spin off?

Even before Modern Family officially went off the air two years ago there were already talks of a spin off, now one of the stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson has revealed we could be one step closer.

After previously revealing plans for a spin off were not picked up by the network, apparently things have changed.

The actor made famous for his role as gay lawyer Mitch made the revelation earlier this week.

A Modern Family spin off script exists, and it’s good

Early talks began about the possibility of a Modern Family spin off, but nothing was firmly addressed until this year.

Back in April the show’s co-creators Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd talked positively of the possibility, but stressed nothing was in the works.

“I think that there are a couple of writers who are thinking about well, is there a Mitch and Cam spinoff? But they’re literally just thinking about it.

“They’re using this time that we have now to think about it, if there’s something there.

“I’m not driving this but I’m a huge fan of [actors Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet], and those characters are of course near and dear to me. I certainly think that they’re strong enough to carry a show.

Then in May Jesse Tyler Ferguson seemed to dash our hopes in an interview.

“There were discussions and I think the network decided against it.”

“I think they were just wondering if maybe this is the right family to still tell the story.”

Now it seems things have changed.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight he revealed that there is in fact a script out there that could see the light of day.

“The script’s out there and it’s very good,” he told the program.

“So, you know, who knows? If someone wants to produce it, maybe.”

Have we seen the last of Mitch and Cam?

Back in 2009 the world was introduced to this quirky American family as Modern Family debuted to the world.

Giving The Brady Bunch a run for their money the show told an interesting story of modern family life.

Of the three families depicted in the show many fell in love with Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet).

The couple were a beautiful representation of a gay couple in a mainstream and highly successful sitcom.

Over the course of the eleven years viewers got to see Mitch and Cam, along with their adopted daughter Lily grow and thrive together as a family unit.

They became a hilarious and loveable part of the program and when it finished in 2020 their story definitely felt like it wasn’t over just yet.

As the sun set on the series Mitch and Cam sold up their family home to move to Missouri with Lily and their new son Rex.

The move allowed Cam to pursue his dreams of becoming a college football coach.

Talks of the spin off are rumoured to centre around the family in their new life in Missouri.

It would be a welcome opportunity to flip the switch on the program, placing neurotic Mitchell in the throws of the Tucker family.

It’s definitely a spin off we’d love to see.

Check out some of the best of Mitch and Cam below.