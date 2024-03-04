Are these the queens on Drag Race Down Under season 4?

Filming is underway on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season four, and rumours are flying about which Australian and New Zealand queens are appearing this year.
Our Aussie queens flew to Auckland in mid-February and are now a few weeks into filming the next season.
Everyone involved in the show is sworn to secrecy, and over the past few weeks, a likely lineup of queens assembled by the drag detectives on Reddit has changed several times.
Will we finally see more Brisbane representation in season four when Mandy Moobs and Freya Armani are confirmed? Will we ever see any queens from Adelaide join the show?
We know Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson is also in Auckland, and a US RuPaul’s Drag Race winner also flew to New Zealand to join the show.
However, RuPaul’s whereabouts have been very unclear, with his first book tour date in New York less than 24 hours away.
We can’t wait to see how this turns out when RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season four streams in Australia on Stan later in the year.
Last year, Isis Avis Loren won season three. Isis was the first Australian queen to win Drag Race Down Under.
Check out the still-unconfirmed list of queens rumoured for season four below.
Mandy Moobs (Brisbane)
View this post on Instagram
Freya Armani (Brisbane)
View this post on Instagram
Brenda Bressed (Melbourne)
View this post on Instagram
Karna Ford (Sydney)
View this post on Instagram
Lazy Susan (Sydney)
View this post on Instagram
Lucina Innocence (Auckland)
View this post on Instagram
Max Drag Queen (Melbourne)
View this post on Instagram
Medulla Oblongata (Auckland)
View this post on Instagram
Nikita (Sydney)
View this post on Instagram
Olivia Dreams (Wellington)
View this post on Instagram
Vybe (Sydney)
View this post on Instagram
Read more on Drag Race Down Under:
Host shake-up rumoured for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under
This US Drag Race winner flew to NZ to film Down Under
Frustrated NZ queens want Drag Race Down Under filmed in Australia too
Down Under star tipped to return for new Global All Stars
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra
No Comment