Are these the queens on Drag Race Down Under season 4?

Filming is underway on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season four, and rumours are flying about which Australian and New Zealand queens are appearing this year.

Our Aussie queens flew to Auckland in mid-February and are now a few weeks into filming the next season.

Everyone involved in the show is sworn to secrecy, and over the past few weeks, a likely lineup of queens assembled by the drag detectives on Reddit has changed several times.

Will we finally see more Brisbane representation in season four when Mandy Moobs and Freya Armani are confirmed? Will we ever see any queens from Adelaide join the show?

We know Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson is also in Auckland, and a US RuPaul’s Drag Race winner also flew to New Zealand to join the show.

However, RuPaul’s whereabouts have been very unclear, with his first book tour date in New York less than 24 hours away.

We can’t wait to see how this turns out when RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season four streams in Australia on Stan later in the year.

Last year, Isis Avis Loren won season three. Isis was the first Australian queen to win Drag Race Down Under.

Check out the still-unconfirmed list of queens rumoured for season four below.

Mandy Moobs (Brisbane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Goldberg (@mandymoobs)

Freya Armani (Brisbane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freya Armani ✨ (@freyaarmani)

Brenda Bressed (Melbourne)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenda Bressed (@brenda_bressed)

Karna Ford (Sydney)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karna Ford (@karnaford)

Lazy Susan (Sydney)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@mslazysusan)

Lucina Innocence (Auckland)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUCINA INNOCENCE (@lucinainnocence)

Max Drag Queen (Melbourne)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max (@maxdragqueen)

Medulla Oblongata (Auckland)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Medulla Oblongata | Drag Queen (@medulla420)

Nikita (Sydney)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony x Nikita (@tony_x_nikita)

Olivia Dreams (Wellington)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Dreams (@oliviadreamsnz)

Vybe (Sydney)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Universal Bar (@universalsydney)

Read more on Drag Race Down Under:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.