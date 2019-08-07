Are these the best female film duos of all time?

New comedy film Late Night stars Emma Thompson as a veteran talk show host who hires writer Mindy Kaling to rejuvenate the ratings. The film inspired QN Magazine‘s Peter Gray to look back over some of his favourite cinematic female double acts.

BETTE DAVIS & JOAN CRAWFORD – WHATEVER HAPPENED TO BABY JANE? (1960)

A union of Hollywood legend, the 1960 psychological horror film Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? was a success in its heyday.

However, that was less to do with its plot and acting (though both components are stellar) and more off the volatile rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis (pictured above).

A controversial film of its time, the behind-the-scenes drama amid the actresses only adds to the tension between their tragic characters.

GEENA DAVIS & SUSAN SARANDON – THELMA & LOUISE (1991)

“Let’s keep goin’!” are undeniably three of the most powerful words to close out a film.

Thelma & Louise is oft-considered the last great film about women and seen as years ahead of its time in terms of its feminist undertones.

But however you view Ridley Scott’s revenge-driven road movie, the push-pull bond between its titular lead characters lends a relatability that transcends age, sex and race.

MIRA SORVINO & LISA KUDROW – ROMY & MICHELE’S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION (1997)





They make their own clothes. They can survive on diets consisting of gummy bears, jellybeans and candy corn.

Their dance moves are synchronised, and they’ll ensure you never listen to “Time After Time” the same way again. They’re also forever synonymous with the phrase “businesswoman special”.

It’s the type of friendship we can only wish upon our loved ones. Make a post-it note reminder to watch it with your bestie now!

MEGAN FOX & AMANDA SEYFRIED – JENNIFER’S BODY (2009)

It’s an age-old tale. Quiet, under-the-thumb, bespectacled nerd… Her undead demonic friend, who feasts on the flesh of teenage boys… Oh, you haven’t heard of it?

Forgotten during its original release, Jennifer’s Body has now been reassessed as a feminist horror film.

It brings dark wit, bloody carnage, and a female friendship ripe with sexual tension and burning resentment. C’mon, we’ve all been there.

ANNA KENDRICK & BLAKE LIVELY – A SIMPLE FAVOUR (2018)

If you haven’t made out with your friend, moved in on her husband when she mysteriously disappears, raided her designer wardrobe, and profited off her downfall…are you even friends?

Blake Lively’s lushing to Anna Kendrick’s quirky yang is the stuff of trashy celluloid gold in Paul Feig’s comedic thriller that plays out like Gone Girl with a sense of humour.

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES & RENEE ZELLWEGER – CHICAGO (2002)

It’s less a friendship to strive for and more a relationship of convenience we can respect, or at least understand.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renee Zellweger’s musical jailbirds define the term, “If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em!”

Outside of snide comments and one-upping each other at every term, Chicago is a grand reminder of how slick movie musicals are when executed correctly.

