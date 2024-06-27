Are dating apps as bad as people say?

Clinical psychotherapist and counsellor Andrew Macdonald explores the impact dating apps may be having.

I’m always curious about intent. What were your hopes in downloading the app? To meet the forever one? To have an anonymous hook-up or perhaps something in-between?

It needs to be said that dating or hook-up apps have changed the way we meet folks, date and find sex (and sometimes all at the same time).

Self-esteem

I could write 10,000 words on the topic, and though, I’m keen to focus on one element: Self-esteem.

This begins at the beginning when creating our profiles. Which picture do I choose, how slim do I look, are my features “popping” etc etc.

What usually happens for many is that we create a blank profile to get access and then start comparing ourselves to others. In doing this, notice how often we say ‘She’s prettier, they’re taller or he’s fitter.’

Essentially we are putting ourselves down in comparison to others.

Who knows what’s going on for Alex who happens to be 200 meters from my location? Alex’s hot profile pic doesn’t talk too much about their anxiety challenges, job loss or love of chickens.

Gamifying love

Another element is our human tendency to love to connect and app developers love to gamify everything.

What if I swiped on a bunch of profiles in the morning, only to see that nobody matched? Or worse, what if I sent a personal message thinking it was thoughtful to get nothing in reply?

Many matches equal more dopamine in the brain, essentially fuelling us to swipe more.

The positives

In the spirit of a balanced article, dating apps also connect folks, bring love, lust and everything in between.

A client once told me, “Andrew, you would hope that the pic in their profile is their best, me, I put my worst up, so I don’t disappoint.” Again, an entire article there in that statement!

Andrew Macdonald is a clinical psychotherapist and counsellor providing video-based sessions Australia-wide. Visit jeffersonplace.com.au to book an appointment.

