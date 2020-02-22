Aqualicious: ‘deep sadness’ over death of Anthony Stott

Aqualicious Masters Swimming Club recently paid tribute to longtime member Anthony Stott. Although the circumstances of Anthony’s death remain unclear, police allege three people detained and assaulted him for over six hours on 10 February. After apparently escaping, a truck struck him on the nearby highway and he died at the scene.

A Tweed Heads court heard recently that the Brisbane school teacher went to a Cudgera Creek property of people he did not know. The occupants of the property allege he entered the property shoeless, incoherent and armed with a knife. They claim they tied him to a chair to force a confession as to why he was there.

Police allege they bashed Anthony with a golf club during the six and a half hours they detained him. They also took photographs of the distressed man on a mobile phone.

Later, a semi-trailer struck and killed him on the highway.

Police then found his silver BMW abandoned on the highway several hours earlier.

Two of the alleged assailants have been remanded without bail while a third was released on bail with strict conditions.

Aqualicous tribute

Aqualicious inclusive swimming squad welcomes swimmers of all abilities and is open to friends and members of the gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender community.

Vale Anthony Stott Dear Aqualicious Members Past and Present, It is with deep sadness that we tell you that Anthony Stott tragically passed away earlier this week. Anthony was a longstanding member of Aqualicious. Since joining the club in 2012, Anthony contributed both as a volunteer and a competitor to the club and he will be very sadly missed by all those who knew him. We want to express our deepest sympathy to his family and all those who knew him. He was a well-loved member of the club and will be deeply missed by us all. May he Rest in Peace.

