Aqua announces headlining tour of Australia in 2024

Danish-Norwegian 90s pop icons Aqua are heading to Australia this March to headline the 90s throwback tour of your dreams.

Joining Aqua at the epic party are special guests 2 Unlimited, East 17, Phats & Small, Big Brovaz, Booty Luv, and Urban Cookie Collective.

The Mixtape Festival tour kicks off at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on March 21, 2024, then onto Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on March 22, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on March 24, Adelaide Entertainment Centre on March 26, and finish at Perth’s RAC Arena on March 28.

Dance-pop megastars Aqua will bring their high-energy pop tunes to Australian shores for the first time since 2019.

Aqua’s iconic songs Barbie Girl, Doctor Jones, and Lollipop (Candyman) have a combined 576 million streams on Spotify and are a staple on club DJ’s playlists.

After the box office record-breaking Barbie movie and its soundtrack, Aqua has enjoyed an incredible resurgence. Their new tune Barbie World with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice has reached 353 million streams.

Belgian-Dutch electronic dance duo 2 Unlimited have sold 18 million records worldwide and scored sixteen international chart hits, including Get Ready, Twilight Zone, and No Limit.d

English boy band East 17 is also on the lineup, as well as R&B hip-hop group Big Brovaz and dance music group Booty Luv, formed by Big Brovaz members Cherise Roberts and Nadia Shepherd.

The group have had five top 20 hits in the UK and has previously toured Australia with S Club 7 members.

British electronic dance duo Phats & Small and Urban Cookie Collective will also have the crowd dancing along to their Eurodance hits.

Don’t miss the chance to celebrate some of the best hits of the decade at this unforgettable 90s throwback event.

Tickets go on sale Thursday 25 January, 10am (local) from Ticketek.

March 21 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

March 22 – John Cain Arena, Melbourne

March 24 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

March 26 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

March 28 – RAC Arena, Perth

