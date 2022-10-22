Applications open for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will officially return for season 3 next year, with applications for the next crop of Australian and New Zealand drag queens opening today.

The second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under filmed in New Zealand earlier this year, hosted by RuPaul alongside judges Michelle Visage and Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson.

Production on the show’s third season will again film in Auckland. Registrations for the new season opened today via the website of production company Warner Bros International TV Production New Zealand.

To register, drag performers need to give their details and submit a series of photos in and out of drag.

The casting team will then get in touch with details on how applicants can create and upload their RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under audition tapes.

Registrations for the new season close on November 13, 2022.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under screens in Australia on streaming service Stan.

In September, New Zealand drag queen Spankie Jackzon was crowned the winner of the show’s second season. Jackzon scored $50,000 in prize money and the title of Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar.

Sydney drag queen Hannah Conda and Adelaide’s Kween Kong also placed as runners-up in the season 2 finale.

Also appearing on the second season were Beverly Kills (Brisbane), Minnie Cooper (Sydney), Aubrey Haive (Melbourne), Faux Fur (Sydney), Molly Poppinz (Newcastle), Pomara Fifth (Sydney) and Yuri Guaii (New Zealand).

