Applications are open for Brisbane Pride’s 2023 festival

Brisbane Pride has confirmed this year’s Fair Day is on September 23, and applications are open to join the city’s month-long festivities.

Each September, the city celebrates Pride Month as thousands of loud and proud revellers march to Fair Day. Last year, the event returned to Musgrave Park in South Brisbane.

Brisbane Pride has opened expressions of interest for stallholders who want to set up at Queensland’s largest LGBTIQ+ pride event in two months.

Also, locals hosting pride events during September can apply now to add their events to the official Pride Month calendar.

Applications close on Monday (July 24). Fair Day is on Saturday, September 23.

A month earlier, on August 5, Brisbane Pride will plant the Annual Memorial Garden in New Farm Park.

The ceremonial planting of the rainbow pride garden gives space to remember loved ones who’ve passed away.

Brisbane Pride celebrates 33rd anniversary in 2023

In 1990, the first Brisbane Pride Festival Fair Day was held in Musgrave Park following a Pride march.

Last year, thousands of loud and proud marchers flooded West End with rainbows as the Pride March and Fair Day returned to the city’s south side after years at New Farm Park.

In June, the Brisbane Pride Festival committee put on the 62nd annual Queens Ball Awards.

The long-running event handed out awards to more than a dozen Queensland queer community advocates, performers and organisations.

The top honour, the Queens Ball Lifetime Achievement Award, went to 78er and longtime LGBTQIA+ health advocate Dr Bernard Gardiner.

