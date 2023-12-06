AOC defends trans women in sport

AOC says banning trans women from women’s sport will put women at risk of ‘genital examinations’.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made the claim during the Tuesday House Oversight Subcommittee on Health hearing that also featured women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines.

The New York Democrat said several proposals were looking to marginalise transgender Americans. She proposed the risk that women would need to have their pants checked if someone disbelieves their stated gender.

“We’re talking about opening up all women and girls to genital examinations when they are underaged, potentially just because someone can point to someone and say, I don’t think you are a girl,

“And we’re saying this in an environment of a post-Dobbs America, where states are criminalising access to abortion and want nothing more than data on women to figure out when, who’s getting a menstrual cycle, who doesn’t have one, and we’re supposed to believe this is going to make us better and safer?

“I think not. And per usual, I don’t believe we’re sitting here on a panel of men that has actually thought about the biology and privacy consequences of all women, trans or cis-gendered.”

See the full speech below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (@repaoc)

AOC – an advocate for trans rights

AOC has been a significant campaigner for trans rights in American politics.

In 2021, she famously defended her use of trans-inclusive language.

In her speech about recent abortion bans, she used the phrase ‘menstruating people’. After large amounts of backlash from conservatives, she took to Twitter to defend her words. She reminded followers that not all menstruators are women, and not all women menstruate.

She started by saying that Republicans who are mad at her language use are “protecting the patriarchal idea that women are most valuable as uterus-holders.

“Trans, two-spirit, and non-binary people have always existed and will always exist.

“People can stay mad about that if they want, or they can grow up.”

