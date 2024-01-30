‘Anything for ratings’: Gay groom Simon slams MAFS

Married At First Sight Australia has introduced its first two gay grooms in years, but one of the grooms is “shocked” he was even included at all.

Season 11 of the blockbuster Australian reality TV show started on Nine on Monday night (January 29).

Warning: MAFS spoilers ahead

MAFS introduced Simon Flocco in the series premiere, and the Adelaide man shared his background at the groom’s party.

“I always had girlfriends,” Simon said. “It just took me a while to realise what my true sexuality was.”

But we already know the 39-year-old quits the show shortly after filming the groom party.

Ahead of the premiere, Simon criticised the producers’ decision to include him in the casting lineup through the use of a crudely photoshopped iPhone photo.

Asked about the situation by the Daily Mail, Simon asked, “Why am I even in the lineup? I suppose they’d do anything for ratings, right?”

The outlet reported an “utterly gobsmacked” Simon assumed he’d be edited out and he refused to give producers control of his Instagram.

“Simon thought he was completely out of the picture,” a source said.

“Seeing that photoshopped image [on the cast lineup] was a real shocker for him.”

Yahoo! Lifestyle claimed producers did consider editing Simon out entirely. But they ultimately decided to include him as his dramatic exit was a “real moment” that shows “not everyone can handle the pressure of the experiment,” the outlet reported.

MAFS groom Michael Felix is a ‘goddamn treasure’

Meanwhile, the MAFS premiere also introduced another gay groom Michael Felix, from Victoria. On Monday night, Michael attended the bridal party before meeting his husband-to-be.

This was supposed to be Simon, but we know the two men unfortunately won’t make it down the aisle. After Simon quits, Michael will be paired with another groom, Stephen, later in the series.

Regardless, Michael charmed Married At First Sight viewers on Monday night.

“Michael is a goddamn treasure I want the best for this man,” one person wrote online.

“I swear to god if they set this angel up with a mean man I’ll riot,” another MAFS viewer vowed.

“We must protect Michael at all costs,” someone else wrote.

Married At First Sight Australia continues on Nine tonight (January 30).

Gay groom says Married At First Sight wedding was ‘torture’

Married At First Sight Australia has struggled with queer representation since it started almost a decade ago.

In 2016, its only gay male couple, Craig and Andy, had a disastrous marriage with their relationship ending after just a few days.

In a scathing social media post, Craig later claimed the wedding was “torture” and left him with post-traumatic stress disorder.

In 2020, MAFS Australia featured its first lesbian couple, with Amanda and Tash tying the knot.

Read more:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.