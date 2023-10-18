Antic’s dangerous ban on gender-affirming healthcare

South Australian Liberal Senator Alex Antic has announced plans for a private member’s bill calling for a ban on all gender-affirming medical treatment of transgender youth.

Antic’s proposal would mean under 18s would only be allowed to change their gender in “exceptional circumstances.” This includes people who have “long-diagnosed sexual development disorders.”

The senator says he is introducing this bill because of an increase in young people being treated for gender dysphoria. Antic says he believes most people choose to transition because of pressure from friends or medical professionals, not a genuine medical need.

He told The Australian, “There is a growing number of young people who have sought ‘gender-affirming care’, including taking hormone therapies and surgery, now believe that pursuing this course of action was a mistake.”

“This suggests gender-affirming care is not the right course of action for those experiencing gender dysphoria – especially vulnerable young people.”

The bill is not a Liberal party policy, but the senator says it will have the support of many of his parliamentary colleagues.

More funding, more access and fewer restrictions.

Stephen Bates MP, the Greens LGBTQIA+ spokesperson has called the announcement an “anti-trans hate campaign.”

“Access to healthcare for trans people needs to be led by the trans community and medical experts – not hate-fuelled politicians. When it comes to trans healthcare, we need more funding, more access and fewer restrictions.

“We should not give this man and his crusade against trans kids any more oxygen.

“Transphobia has no place in our parliament. Trans rights are non-negotiable.”

Gender-affirming health care saves lives

Rodney Croome, spokesperson for Just.Equal Australia pointed out that gender-affirming health care saves lives.

“Study after study shows that gender-affirming health care saves lives so a bill banning it will put lives at risk.

“Australians do not want to co-parent with politicians like Senator Antic.”

Antic is known for his attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community. Last year, he accused the ABC of ‘child grooming’ because they featured drag queen Courtney Act in a Children’s story time. He has also quizzed health department officials over how they define a woman.

