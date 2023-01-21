Anti-woke army triggered by Pink Floyd prism

The anti-woke social media army went into meltdown with the release of the logo for the 50th anniversary of the Pink Floyd album, The Dark Side of the Moon.

Pink Floyd released The Dark Side of the Moon in 1973. The album cover art depicted light refracted through a prism to produce a rainbow. Gilbert Baker designed the Rainbow Flag five years later.

But don’t tell the know-nothings that. The release of the new logo echoing the original artwork inspired a swarm of anti-woke warriors.

We Don’t Need No Education

Pink Floyd’s famous lyrics from Another Brick in the Wall spring to mind. “We don’t need no education.” And RWNJs sure don’t feel the need for eju-ma-kayshun.

They gay agenda is everywhere they look.

“Yeah, cuz I always hear Pink Floyd fans saying ‘I wish Pink Floyd was more gay’,” sobbed one triggered foot soldier for Planet Stupid.

There were too many outraged shrieks of the demonstrably inaccurate rallying cry ‘Go Woke, Go Broke’ to bother listing.

“Are you going woke with rainbows?” asked one. “Is there a straight flag? Don’t get me wrong. We should all be true to who we are. Peace.”

Trump was on to something when he identified this mob as a treasure chest ripe for the plucking.

There are now over 2000 comments bemoaning the Pink Floyd rainbow and over 8000 mocking the poor darlings.

Trapped in a prism of their own making.

Pink Floyd updated their profile picture to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Dark Side of the Moon, and the replies are… something. pic.twitter.com/e4zNZ2KGOS — Travis Akers (@travisakers) January 20, 2023

