Anti-trans billboard erected in Tasmania for Pride Month

A billboard in Tasmania is sparking concern after being erected to spread an anti-trans message during Pride Month.

LGB Tasmania (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Tasmania), a group known for excluding trans and gender diverse individuals, were behind raising the billboard, which reads “Let Kids be Kids”.

While seemingly innocuous at first glance, the phrase also has ties to the harmful messages which many other anti trans groups also push.

Ultimately, the message aims to both deny and ignore the struggles of trans and gender diverse young people.

Equality Tasmania speaks out

Equality Tasmania has spoken out against the anti trans message, saying that it “has no place in an inclusive Tasmania”.

According to Rose Boccalatte, spokesperson for Equality Tasmania, the billboard’s underlying message is the “antithesis of Pride Month”:

“Research consistently shows that trans and gender diverse young people thrive when they are affirmed,” she says.

“The message of this billboard is that trans and gender diverse young people don’t exist or are misguided, that supporting them is somehow a threat to young people and they should be left alone to suffer in silence without hope.

“That message is the antithesis of Pride Month.

“This billboard is inflicting harm on trans and gender diverse young people in Hobart’s northern suburbs, young people who are already struggling to find their place at school, at home and in the community.

“It has no place in an inclusive Tasmania.”

A ‘travesty’

In addition, Dr Lucy Mercer-Mapstone, Vice President of Equality Tasmania, further highlights that the slogan used on the billboard, “Let Kids be Kids,” has historically served to justify erasure, calling it a “travesty”:

“The slogan on this billboard has beeen used to justify erasing, ignoring, stigmatising and discriminating against young lesbian, gay and bisexual people for decades.

“It has been code for saying lesbian, gay and bisexual young people don’t exist or are just pretending, and if they do exist their needs should be ignored and they should be pushed to the margins.

“Pride Month is about inclusion and celebration, not prejudice, shaming and exclusion from one part of our community against another part.”

The billboard also drew a measly cowd of four people to celebrate it’s launch. As Dan Andrews once said, maybe time to go to Florida?

