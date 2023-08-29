Anti-trans activist Posie Parker to sue Vic Liberals for defamation

British anti-trans activist Posie Parker has demanded an apology and financial compensation from the Victorian Liberals, alleging they defamed her after her Australian speaking tour this year.

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, who also goes by the pseudonym Posie Parker online, caused outrage in March with her anti-trans “Let Women Speak” event in Melbourne.

The event was also attended by neo-Nazis who threw Nazi salutes on the steps of parliament and clashed with police in sickening scenes.

Victorian MP Moira Deeming was also widely criticised for attending that rally. The state Liberal Party later suspended and ultimately expelled her.

At the time, Liberal leader John Pesutto put out a lengthy letter explaining why. The letter and attached dossier named Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull.

The documents took aim at Deeming but also accused Kellie-Jay of being “publicly associated with far right-wing extremist groups including neo-Nazi activists”.

Posie Parker sues over ‘wretchedly false’ claims

But now Kellie-Jay’s lawyers have sent defamation concerns notices to John Pesutto and his leadership team.

She’s accused them of making “grossly misconceived, wilfully vexatious and wretchedly false” claims defaming her without allowing her to respond.

The anti-trans rights activist has denied she has links to white supremacist groups.

Kellie-Jay said she and her family have experienced “vile hatred and abuse, including physical abuse, harassment and stalking and immense hurt, distress and embarrassment”.

She sent the concerns notices to the Liberal leader as well as his deputy and parliamentary leaders.

Kellie-Jay Keen’s lawyers gave John Pesutto and his leadership team 28 days to apologise and pay her compensation.

The Victorian Liberals declined to comment to ABC News on the concerns notices.

But the legal threat comes after Moira Deeming also handed Liberal leader John Pesutto three defamation warnings of her own.

She has accused her former party’s leader of defaming her including by claiming she’s a “Nazi sympathizer and Nazi associate”.

