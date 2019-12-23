Anti-LGBTIQ pastor gets 1,008 years for raping teenagers

Bowen posing in a Trump Xmas sweater with his wife. Image: @AnitaTimeOut Follow Follow @AnitaTimeOut/Twitter

Judge Debra Jones on Friday sentenced Acron Bowen, formerly a popular Alabama televangelist, to 1,008 years jail for child abuse. The 28 charges against the anti-LGBTIQ pastor involved six boys between the ages of thirteen and sixteen.

AL.com reported Bowen pleaded guilty to all 28 charges. They included enticing a child for a sexual act, sodomy, traveling to meet a child for a sexual act and also sexual abuse.

Prior to his arrest, Bowen led Acron Bowen Youth Ministries. He described himself on his website as “one of the nation’s leading student pastors.”

Previously, the Trump supporter and sometimes Fox News contributor posted anti-LGBTIQ sentiments to his now-deleted Twitter account.

Anti-LGBTIQ pastor regards singing along to Tay Tay as shameful

Apparently, he regarded singing along to Taylor Swift as shameful. However, he supported Dan Cathy, the notoriously homophobic CEO of the ChickfilA fast-food chain.

A group of lions is called a “pride”. A group of guys that sing along to any @taylorswift13 song is called a “shame”.

Put up a nativity and people get offended. But @Kmart does a commercial of men in boxers shaking their Junk to Jingle Bells and that’s ok?

Praying for @dancathy and the @ChickfilA family today. Truett was a brilliant businessman & Godly disciple maker! #legacy

Bowen’s website previously listed Scott Dawson, another Alabama evangelist, as an advisor. Last year, Dawson ran a campaign to become the Republican candidate for the Alabama governorship. During his campaign, he attacked “the promotion and normalization of gay and transgender lifestyles among Alabama children.”

Bowen’s website also listed attorney Trent Garmon as a member of his organisation’s board of directors.

Roy Moore

Garmon is the attorney for former Republican Alabama Senate candidate and state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore. In 2016, the Alabama Court of Judiciary removed Moore from the Alabama Supreme Court after he ordered lower court judges to ignore the United States Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriages.

Moore later lost his bid to become a US senator after several women made claims of sexual misconduct against him.

Bowen faces further charges on counts of child abuse at a hearing scheduled for April.

The judge also imposed a fine of $840,000.

