Anti-gay street preachers to target Oxford Street tonight

A group of Canadian Pentecostal street preachers who have been active in Sydney throughout June have announced plans to target Taylor Square on Oxford Street tonight from 7.30pm.

Pastor David Lynn, from Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries in Toronto, and his supporters have already held events in Bondi, Newtown, Bankstown, and in various parts of the CBD, and typically film their confrontations with members of the public.

The group espouse anti-abortion and anti-trans and anti-gay views.

Community members have expressed fears that individuals who were part of the crowd that attacked protesters in March in Belfield near an event that One Nation MLC Mark Latham was holding, may attend.

Community reacts

The group announced their plans earlier today on Oxford Street despite being told by community members that they would not be welcomed.

“Holding your faith personally can be a beautiful thing but you are going out of your way to make our community unsafe,” one person replied.

“You are encouraging groups that wish us harm to invade our safe areas. This is organised hate disguised as evangelism.”

“We are minding our business, you should mind yours. Do you not understand that this drives the queer community even further from [the] church.”

“Your hate is not welcome. Take your goofy asses home,” wrote another.

QNews understands that the NSW Police and Sydney MP Alex Greenwich have been notified of the group’s plans.

The event is part of the group’s “world tour” of Australia and will travel to Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth next after deciding to extend their stay in Sydney.

