Anti-gay pollie’s night out in gay strip bar

An onlooker filmed former US Republican congressman Aaron Schock slipping a note into a stripper’s briefs last Saturday night. Renowned for his anti-gay voting record and lavish personal expenditure of tax payer dollars, Schock resigned from Congress in 2015.

Scroll down for vid.

A later congressional ethics investigation showed he used taxpayer funds for lavish trips and events. He famously decorated his congressional office like the set of Downton Abbey.

Advertisements

In the video, Schock slips cash into a male stripper’s briefs at a gay bar in Mexico City.

The onlooker who filmed the video told The Daily Mail of his surprise to see the anti-gay politician at the gay bar.

“I was taking a video of the go-go dancer on stage and all of a sudden, I saw him.

“He looked like he was enjoying himself.”

Aaron Schock

During his time in Congress, Schock proved a reliable anti-gay voter for the Republicans.

He voted against amending hate crime laws to include those where the victims were targeted for their sexual orientation, gender identity, gender and disability.

In 2010, he voted against the repeal of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’, affecting gay and lesbian US military personnel.

He also voted for an anti-marriage equality act to Prohibit Use of Funds in Contravention of the Defence of Marriage Act.

Also reliably conservative on other social issues, he voted against abortion laws, the DREAM Act for undocumented citizens and Obamacare.

Last month, an activist posted photos of Schock posing shirtless with gay men at the Coachella music festival.

Queerty then posted a pic of Schock dancing with his hands down another man’s pants.

Outing

Advertisements

Although outing remains contentious QN Magazine and QNews take the position that those who enjoy hard won freedoms they themselves voluntarily oppose for their own profit, deserve little mercy.

We note a Top 10 list of antigay politicians and clergy caught in gay sex acts began about a decade ago, was abandoned when compilers could no longer fit the dozens of nominees into the list.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.