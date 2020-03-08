BreakingWorld

Anti-gay former U.S. congressman finally comes out

Anti-gay former U.S. congressman aaron schock
Image: Aaron Schock/Instagram

Notoriously anti-gay former U.S. congressman Aaron Schock finally told the world what it long ago knew this week. During his six years in office, Schock earned renowned for his anti-gay voting record.

Earning a 0% rating on the Human Rights Campaign’s Congressional Scorecard, he opposed same-sex marriage and lifting the ban on gays serving in the military. He also voted not to extend hate crime protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity. But this week, he came out as gay.

Advertisements

The Republican resigned from Congress following a scandal about his use of public and campaign funds. An ethics investigation revealed he used taxpayer money to fund “lavish trips and events.” Schock spent campaign and public funds on private flights, cars, and tickets to the Super Bowl and Country Music Awards. He also bought himself cufflinks, cigars, ‘gold equipment’ and massages.

Anti-gay former U.S. congressman Aaron Schock’s Downton Abbey themed office

Moat famously Schock had his congressional office remodelled, at great expense, to resemble the dining room for Downton Abbey. However, he now denies ever having seen the show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aaron Schock (@aaronschock) on

Aaron Schock’s sexuality

Rumours about Schock’s sexuality abounded for years, mainly because he flaunted and denied it in equal measure.

Numerous photos and videos showed him at gay parties, gay strip clubs and posing shirtless with gay Instagrammers. His nudes leaked and other pics showed him tipping male strippers and putting his hand down a man’s pants at a music festival.

Schock’s coming out

In his coming out post on Instagram, Schock made lots of excuses for himself but no real apology for his attacks on his own community while in a position of power.

Gay Twitter shows a general reluctance to embrace this prodigal son. Though, already in the past, some have shown an inclination to forgive him, seemingly based on admiration for either his looks or his wealth.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Related Posts

lesbian mum supermarket stock photo brisbane coles brookside shopping centre mitchelton
israel folau rugby australia court case court documents religious freedom fair work
indonesian lesbian gay singer kami mata family resilience bill
margaret court and burundi flag
pete buttigieg us president democrats
Bettina Arndt order of australia