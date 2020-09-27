Anti-bullying pack for all Queensland state high schools

PFLAG+ Queensland last week completed an anti-bullying pack for distribution to all state high schools. PFLAG+ national spokesperson Shelley Argent and volunteers spent their weekend preparing the packs for distribution.

A donation from a PFLAG+ member enabled the organisation to privately fund the initiative.

Shelley Argent said the packs would provide commonsense information for staff and educators and create an awareness of the needs of LGBTIQ+ youth.

“PFLAG+ parents feel that to protect our children’s educational future we need to distribute the pack before the election.

“Our LGBTIQ + children deserve an education free from fear of persecution, discrimination and/or bullying while at school, just as any other student.

“As parents, we want to see our children treated with dignity, respect, and fairness. We believe the personal beliefs of educators should not impact their responsibility to educate every child without fear, favour or judgement.

“The bullying of LGBTIQ+ students, either by fellow students or staff, results in truancy, dropping out of school and even suicide.”

The Queensland Election

Shelley said, “Queensland’s last LNP government defunded LGBTIQ+ initiatives including the Queensland AIDS Council and the Gender Clinic at Biala.”

[Editor’s note: A $20,000 donation from Shelley Argent enabled the Gender Clinic to reopen at QuAC, now QC. Annastacia Palaszcuk’s Labor government refunded the clinic in their first budget.]

“The coming state election is of great importance for those of us with loved ones who identify as LGBTIQ+. Indeed, we regard homophobic and transphobic Members of Parliament as a real danger to our communities.

“The former LNP government repealed the Civil Partnership legislation and gave our loved one’s relationships less value than dog registration.

“We ask ourselves, will the current LNP leadership respect LGBTIQ+ rights? Or will Deb Frecklington do as Campbell Newman did?

“Would an LNP administration prove as inclusive as the current Labor government headed by Annastacia Palaszczuk?

“Voters should remember that human rights have no dollar value.

“They should be automatic and must never be relinquished.”

Update: Following inquiries from private schools asking to access the resource, PFLAG+ said they welcome inquiries to their Brisbane Facebook page from schools in any part of Queensland.

