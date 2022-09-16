Anthony Callea to headline Parliament House Memorial Service

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Sky News that singer Anthony Callea will perform at a Parliament House Memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II.

Anthony Callea previously performed ‘The Prayer’ at the state funeral of television personality Bert Newton and a memorial service for cricketer Shane Warne. He also performed the song at a 2006 church service attended by the Queen to mark Commonwealth Day.

Prime Minister Albanese also said that television personality Melissa Doyle will MC the memorial service at Parliament House. Both the PM and the opposition leader will speak with a guest list comprising premiers, chief ministers, justices of the High Court, and federal parliamentarians.

The memorial service will take place on Thursday, also a national day of mourning for the recently deceased British Monarch and Australian Head of State.

The PM described the one-off public holiday as “an important day to pay tribute to the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Despite a general expectation that Australia would move towards becoming a republic following the Queen’s death, the prime minister so far refuses to consider the debate.

“I have a responsibility to represent the nation at this time.

“There, of course, has always been a debate about our Constitution and those issues, and it’s up to people to act according to what they think is right.

“I think that it is very important that during this period of mourning, that I express the view which overwhelmingly the nation is feeling at this time, which is this as a period of grief, but also one of giving thanks.”

