Anthony Callea celebrates 40th birthday with wild white party

Photos of Anthony Callea’s 40th birthday party have surfaced on Instagram, and it was lavish white party with some familiar faces in Melbourne on Saturday night.

The singer celebrated the milestone with his husband, performer Tim Campbell, as well as family and celebrity friends including Australian Idol mates Casey Donovan and Paulini.

Paulini joined Anthony on the microphone to belt out some Whitney Houston songs.

In footage posted to Anthony’s Instagram Stories, tagging the Crown Melbourne, he and Paulini sang a duet of the Whitney Houston classic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Paulini also sang Whitney’s How Will I Know as Casey is seen fist-pumping and singing along in the crowd.

In one photo posted to Instagram, Anthony is also seen posing in front of a photo wall reading, “Not one to judge, but f__k he looks good for forty.”

In another photo, Anthony, Casey, and Paulini also got together for a group photo with their Australian Idol composer John Foreman.

Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell have been married for eight years

Earlier, Anthony Callea and his husband Tim Campbell celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in November.

The singer married his long-term partner in a New Zealand wedding ceremony in November 2014.

At the time, the couple said they had decided they didn’t want to wait for marriage equality to pass in Australia.

Before the party at the weekend, Anthony Callea shared a photo to Instagram of an early birthday gift from his husband, an “exquisite” diamond-studded bangle.

“An early birthday gift that made me cry and go into shock, and anyone that knows me knows I don’t cry nor do get shocked easily,” Anthony wrote in the caption.

“I’m beyond lucky to do life with this man… love you Tim.”

In October, Anthony Callea referenced his birthday milestone in the title of his latest album Forty Love.

In the new year, he and Tim Campbell are embarking on a joint national tour together.

Their Up Close & Unpredictable – Live In Concert shows are the first time the couple have ever toured together.

