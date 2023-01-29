Anthony Callea 2004 Australian Idol death threat details

The security chief whose team protected Anthony Callea after a death threat before the 2004 Australia Idol final has recalled the precautions taken.

The Herald Sun reports that Anthony Callea received the threat at the house he shared with fellow finalist Casey Donovan in the lead-up to the final. Despite production keeping the location of the two singers secret, someone managed to find out.

Anthony Callea said the death threat lead to an increase in security leading up to the final.

“On the night, they changed the way Casey and I arrived at the Opera House stairs. For a TV spectacle, they wanted us to walk down the rd carpet and touch fans. But instead, we were put in the back of a car flanked by security and we just waves as we were driven to the stairs.”

The head of the company that ran security for Australia Idol described the threat as serious. He told the Herald Sun the location where Anthony and Casey were staying was secret. Yet, someone managed to discover the address and deliver the threat.

He described the letter as “cut out of newspapers and magazines.”

He said the arrival of the letter prompted an escalation of security.

“We escalated security, we escalated police, we escalated bag checks. We made sure that everything was safe.”

Anthony Callea recalled that in another incident, a man jumped onto the stage during the show.

“When we walked out on stage, this guy jumped from the balcony to the stage and literally just missed us.”

He said there was a funny side to that incident.

“Because the first thing you see is Casey mouth to me on live television with three million people watching, was ‘What the eff?'”

The identity of the person who made the threat was never discovered.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.