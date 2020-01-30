Anthony Albanese Religious Freedom roundtable

Labor leader Anthony Albanese held a Religious Freedom roundtable with about 25 representatives of national peak bodies in Melbourne today.

Four representatives of the LGBTIQ communities attended the roundtable. Anna Brown from Equality Australia and Rodney Croome from Equality Tasmania both attended. Ro Allen, Victoria’s Commissioner for Gender and Sexuality and AFAO’s Heath Paynter also participated.

Health services, human rights groups, law councils, unions, business lobbies, and women’s and disability advocacy groups also attended.

Rodney Croome told QNews, “My contribution was to outline the negative impact of the current debate on LGBTIQ people , explain the impact on Tasmania, and to call for Labor to oppose the bill outright as soon as possible.”

“No deals. No conscience vote and no compromise.”

“Anthony Albanese didn’t commit Labor to opposing the bill. However he did hear arguments against it from some of Australia’s most influential advocates.

“If, before the meeting, he held out any hope this bill is redeemaable, he won’t any more.”

Anthony Albanese posted a photo from the religious freedom roundtable to Instagram.

“Leadership is about listening to people.

“Thanks to these advocates and civil society leaders for meeting with me and my team to talk about their concerns with the Government’s proposed religious discrimination laws.”

Rodney Croome said he urged all concerned Australians to send in their opinion before submissions close at 5 pm tomorrow (Friday 31 January).

It’s easy to make a submission via the new PFLAG website.

