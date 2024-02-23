Anthony Albanese joins Chris Minns to open Qtopia Sydney

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined NSW Premier Chris Minns and a host of other politicians and dignitaries to officially open the Qtopia Sydney Queer Centre of History and Culture at a ceremony held at the National Art School in Darlinghurst today.

“This is a fantastic celebration for the LGBTIQ+ community and it commemorates how far we’ve come, during my lifetime, as a society,” Albanese told reporters at the event.

“From one where we were arresting people, locking them up for being who they are, into one now where we’re celebrating in the very same venue and that’s a great thing.”

“In 1978, dozens of LGBTQI people were arrested at Sydney’s first Mardi Gras,” Albanese also said in a statement.

“Today we’re opening the Qtopia Museum to honour their legacy. It tells the stories of people who have dedicated their lives to the campaign for equality.

“To be recognised as equal and celebrated for who they are and who they love. Their stories and this museum will inspire generations to come.”

NSW Premier Chris Minns also spoke at the event, later saying, “today’s a pretty special day.”

“We opened the first permanent museum of LGBTQI+ history in Australia.

“This place gives our state the opportunity to have one of Australia’s greatest stories told. And voices, who have been ignored – heard.

“It’s a story of underdogs, who fought against the system, who took on all odds – and changed the world. I want this monument to be a reminder to everyone in the LGBTQI+ community.

“It is a basic right to live life as you are – free from fear and hatred. This is for you.”

The opening was also attended by Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore, Lachlan and Sarah Murdoch, Penny Sharpe MLC, NSW Minister for the Arts John Graham, federal and state Sydney MPs Tanya Plibersek and Alex Greenwich, along with many, many others.

Qtopia will have free entry on Sundays thanks to funding from the City of Sydney, while General Admission entry will be $15 on other days. Entry for Concession Card Holders and people aged 11-18 will be $10, while children under 10 will have free entry when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets can be purchased in advance via Humanitix and you can select a two hour window in which you would like to visit the museum between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

