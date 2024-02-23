NSW

Anthony Albanese joins Chris Minns to open Qtopia Sydney

Qtopia Sydney
Qtopia Sydney CEO with NSW Premier Chris Minns and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined NSW Premier Chris Minns and a host of other politicians and dignitaries to officially open the Qtopia Sydney Queer Centre of History and Culture at a ceremony held at the National Art School in Darlinghurst today.

“This is a fantastic celebration for the LGBTIQ+ community and it commemorates how far we’ve come, during my lifetime, as a society,” Albanese told reporters at the event.

“From one where we were arresting people, locking them up for being who they are, into one now where we’re celebrating in the very same venue and that’s a great thing.”

“In 1978, dozens of LGBTQI people were arrested at Sydney’s first Mardi Gras,” Albanese also said in a statement.

“Today we’re opening the Qtopia Museum to honour their legacy. It tells the stories of people who have dedicated their lives to the campaign for equality.

“To be recognised as equal and celebrated for who they are and who they love. Their stories and this museum will inspire generations to come.”

NSW Premier Chris Minns also spoke at the event, later saying, “today’s a pretty special day.”

“We opened the first permanent museum of LGBTQI+ history in Australia.

“This place gives our state the opportunity to have one of Australia’s greatest stories told. And voices, who have been ignored – heard.

“It’s a story of underdogs, who fought against the system, who took on all odds – and changed the world. I want this monument to be a reminder to everyone in the LGBTQI+ community.

“It is a basic right to live life as you are – free from fear and hatred. This is for you.”

The opening was also attended by Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore, Lachlan and Sarah Murdoch, Penny Sharpe MLC, NSW Minister for the Arts John Graham, federal and state Sydney MPs Tanya Plibersek and Alex Greenwich, along with many, many others.

Qtopia will have free entry on Sundays thanks to funding from the City of Sydney, while General Admission entry will be $15 on other days. Entry for Concession Card Holders and people aged 11-18 will be $10, while children under 10 will have free entry when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets can be purchased in advance via Humanitix and you can select a two hour window in which you would like to visit the museum between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Andrew M Potts

Andrew has been covering LGBTQIA+ issues for a range of publications in Australia over two decades and was the Asia-Pacific correspondent for global LGBTQIA+ news website Gay Star News.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Beau Lamarre-Condon
Beau Lamarre-Condon charged with murder
Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon
Missing men: Beau Lamarre-Condon Surrenders to NSW Police
Jesse Baird and Luke Davies
Police officer named as ‘person of interest’ in search for Jesse Baird and Luke Davies
Jesse Baird Luke Davies
‘Grave concerns’ for missing TV presenter Jesse Baird & partner
Here’s to more Trans Glamoré!
Members of the Sydney Leather Men community at a recent event
Sydney’s Leather Men are set to party