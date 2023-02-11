Anthony Albanese 1st sitting PM to march in Mardi Gras

Anthony Albanese will march in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, becoming the first sitting PM to do so.

The Prime Minister made the announcement at the official opening of Pride Square in Newtown today.

Anthony Albanese said he will march alongside Australia’s first openly gay female parliamentarian, Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Organisers expect 12,500 marchers to participate as part of the 2023 WorldPride festival.

First PM to march

“I’ll be the first prime minister not to watch the march on Mardi Gras, but to march.”

Malcolm Turnbull attended the 2016 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras during his prime ministership but did not march. Bill Shorten did march, becoming the first federal leader of a major party to do so.

Anthony Albanese pledged his government to removing inequality on the basis of sexuality or identity.

“We speak a lot about tolerance — and tolerance is really important — but this is about a step that is way more important than tolerance.

“We need to celebrate our diversity, not just tolerate it because our diversity is what gives our society strength.”

The PM said Australia could be ‘a beacon for the world’, where everyone would be respected and celebrated regardless of their beliefs, sexuality or ethnicity.

