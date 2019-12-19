Another unambiguously transphobic tweet from JK Rowling

Harry Potter author JK Rowling yesterday again displayed rampant transphobia in a tweet. After not tweeting since September, the author yesterday returned to the platform in support of a researcher who lost a contract over transphobic posts.

The Centre for Global Development failed to renew the contract of Maya Forstater in 2018 after she tweeted, “Men cannot change into women.”

Forstater then filed a complaint against the employer. She claimed the U.K.’s Equality Act protected her transphobia.

However, a judge ruled Wednesday that transphobia is not a ‘protected class’.

Judge James Taylor said, “It is a core component of [Forstater’s] belief that she will refer to a person by the sex she considered appropriate even if it violates their dignity.”

Further, Judge Taylor said Forstater’s transphobia “creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment [that is] not worthy of respect in a democratic society.”

JK Rowling’s tweet

Yesterday, Rowling tweeted in support of Forstater.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

JK Rowling’s previous form

This episode follows a 2018 incident when Rowling liked a tweet which referred to trans women as ‘men in dresses’. After that incident, Rowling’s representative defended the like as accidental.

“I’m afraid JK Rowling had a clumsy and middle-aged moment and this is not the first time she has favourited by holding her phone incorrectly.”

However, during Pride month this year when Rowlings followed a self-professed ‘proud transphobe’, her representative declined to comment.

It appears, there is no longer any question of ambiguity.

