Another ‘Harry Potter’ star voices support for trans community

Sarah Davison
JK Rowling transphobic Harry Melling
Another star from the Harry Potter Universe has voiced their support for the trans community in light of author JK Rowling’s anti-trans stance. 

Harry Melling, best known for playing Harry’s spoilt cousin Dudley Dursley in the film franchise, has responded to the controversy surrounding Rowling in a recent interview with The Independent.

“I can only speak for myself, and what I feel, to me, is very simple, which is that transgender women are women and transgender men are men,” he said.

“Every single person has the right to choose who they are and to identify themselves as what’s true to themselves.

“I don’t want to join the debate of pointing fingers and saying, ‘That’s right, that’s wrong,’ because I don’t think I’m the correct spokesperson for that. But I do believe that everybody has the right to choose.”

JK Rowling’s history of transphobia

In recent years, Rowling has been a controversial figure for her transphobic statements.

Rowling has used Twitter to share her anti-trans beliefs and has written two books that have raised eyebrows with critics.

Recently, she launched a privately funded, women-only sexual assault crisis centre in Edinburgh, Scotland.

When asked if Beira’s Place would support trans women who are victims of sexual assault, the organisation said it is a “women-only” service.

“We believe that women deserve to have certainty that, in using our services, they will not encounter anyone who is male,” said a spokesperson from Beira’s Place.

Melling follows other stars of the Harry Potter film franchise including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson in lending their support to the trans community.

Despite the criticism, Rowling appears to be reveling in her villain origin story. Recently tweeting out “Merry Terfmas” to her 13.9M  followers.

