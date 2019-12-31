Another great idea from Daylesford’s ChillOut

First, they told us about their attempt to break the record for the world’s largest human rainbow. Now ChillOut Festival wants to smash the world record for the Longest Line of Dancing Drag Queens. If that’s not enough, they want those drag queens dressed as Dolly Parton.

Now, we have no idea what the record currently stands at for the longest line of dancing drag queens. However, ChillOut assures everyone it’s under 145. Thus, the magic number of drag queens required for the event is 145.

So Jolene, put on your Coat of Many Colours. We know it was a Hard Candy Christmas but Honey, Love’s Like a Butterfly and Daylesford ain’t just A Lil’ Ole Bitty Pissant Country Place. Here You Come Again Backwoods Barbie. Time to work it 9 to 5.

Tributes Galore at ChillOut

In fact, Dolly will be far from the only LGBTIQ icon feeling the love at the 2020 ChillOut. This March, Daylesford hosts more icons than you can shake a lacefront wig at. The program includes tributes to Dolly plus ABBA, Shirley Bassey and Bette Midler. The ‘Carpenters from Kempsey’ also plan a visit.

ChillOut Festival 2020

From humble beginnings in 1997, ChillOut Festival grew to become Australia’s largest queer country Pride festival.

ChillOut attracts about 25,000 people annually to enjoy the friendly welcome from the locals.

In addition to the drag, tribute shows, and human rainbow, ChillOut also features sporting and cultural events, circus shows and, of course, party events right throughout the five-day festival.

However, the most anticipated event every year is the much-loved ChillOut Pride Parade on Sunday 8 March. Viewers look forward every year to seeing what costumes their favourite regular participants will turn up in.

