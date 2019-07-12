Another gay Olympian breaks up with partner

After gay Olympian Ian Thorpe and partner Ryan Channing split two weeks ago, now comes news of the break up of Gus Kenworthy and Matt Wilkas. Indeed, Olympians perhaps suffer from a four-year itch with both relationships ending after an Olympic interval.

A rep for the couple described the split as amicable to PEOPLE Magazine.

“Gus and Matt are taking time apart.

“They love and support each other and remain close friends.”

Just a month ago, the pair took part in a seven-day, 545-mile cycling event from San Francisco to Los Angeles to raise funds for a HIV charity.

They met after Gus sent Matt an Instagram message.

Obviously, Matt replied.

Gus on Instagram for Hookups

“It sounds bizarre, because I’ve said it to people and they were like, ‘I didn’t know people did that’.

“And it’s like, it is weird but I’ve met actually a lot of other couples that have met on Instagram …

“I think it’s kind of commonplace.

“It’s almost like a dating app or anything because you get a sense of someone, their personality, what they do, who they are, what they look like, whatever.

“And so it makes it easy to kind of establish a connection early on.”

Relationship Challenges

The relationship faced challenges because of the demanding schedule of each.

Matt Wilkas is an actor. He starred in the 2012 movie Gayby.

Gus previously spoke about the relationship to PEOPLE.

“It definitely has its ups and downs.

With my job, I’m always on the road, so I think that makes it pretty tough …

I think that’s hard for any relationship, and long-distance is tough.”

Despite that he said, “We kind of just talk through everything and work through stuff, and I’d say it’s a pretty good relationship. I’m happy about it.”

This January the pair got matching tattoos of Beemo, their late puppy.

They adopted Beemo during the Winter Olympics in South Korea, saving him from a dog meat farm.

