Another ‘conversion therapy’ leader comes out as gay

Another former leader in the discredited “gay conversion therapy” movement has come out as gay and apologised.

Twenty years ago, McKrae Game founded South Carolina-based organisation Hope for Wholeness to fix so-called “sexual brokenness”.

“Gay conversion” or “ex-gay” therapy describes the discredited practice of trying to change sexual orientation using psychological or spiritual means.

But now McKrae Game has come out as a gay man and admitted the practices he spent 20 years supporting don’t work and caused harm.

“Conversion therapy is not just a lie, but it’s very harmful,” Game told South Carolina newspaper The Post and Courier.

“Because it’s false advertising.

“People said they attempted suicide over me and the things I said to them… We have harmed generations of people. We’ve done wrong.

“We need to admit our wrongs and do what we can do to stop the wrong from continuing to happen.”

In a Facebook post, Game said he now wants “all ex-gay ministry and conversion therapy counselors and organisations shut down.”

“I WAS WRONG! Please forgive me!” he wrote.

“Conversion or prayer therapy that made many people believe that their orientation was wrong, bad, sinful, evil, and worse that they could change was absolutely harmful.

“Way too many continue believing that there is something wrong with themselves. The very harmful cycle of self shame and condemnation has to stop.

“It’s literally killing people! Learn to love. Learn to love yourself and others.”

McKrae Game is one of several ‘conversion therapy’ leaders to come out

Peak psychology bodies around the world have condemned “gay conversion” or “ex-gay” therapies as unethical and dangerous.

According to a La Trobe University report last year, “conversion therapy” remains a “real problem” in Australia’s faith communities.

Game is one of several former “gay conversion” practitioners to come out as gay and condemn the practice.

In February, US man David Matheson came out as gay and said he regretted the harm he had caused people with “conversion therapy”.

Last November, another “gay conversion” practitioner was allegedly sprung cruising gay hookup sites under the profile name “Hotnhairy72”.

