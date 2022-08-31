Victoria has passed laws banning the non-consensual sex act “stealthing” and adopting a new affirmative consent model to better protect victim-survivors of sexual assault.

The Victorian government’s reforms clarify in law that circumstances where there is no consent to an act, including the removal, non-use or tampering of a condom – commonly referred to as “stealthing” – without the other person’s consent is a crime.

The Justice Legislation Amendment (Sexual Offences and Other Matters) Bill 2022 also includes amendments to adopt an affirmative consent model.

The affirmative consent model requires a person to have a clear and enthusiastic go-ahead for their belief in consent to be reasonable.

This can include – but isn’t limited to – verbally asking and getting a “yes”, a physical gesture like a nod or reciprocating a move such as removing clothes.

The affirmative consent model shifts the scrutiny from victim-survivors of sexual offences onto their perpetrators.

Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes said, “Victorians have made it clear there’s no room for victim-blaming and outdated attitudes around sexual violence.

“These new affirmative consent laws will ensure our justice system keeps up with those expectations.”

One in five gay men has experienced non-consensual ‘stealthing’

Recent research has suggested “stealthing” is common in Australia, impacting gay men and heterosexual women.

A 2018 Monash University and the Melbourne Sexual Health Centre study surveyed 2,100 people on the practice. Almost one in five men who have sex with men as well as one in three women reported experiencing it.

Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes said, “By making it crystal clear that stealthing is a crime, we’re not only condemning it but making it easier for victims to realise what’s happened to them – and that it isn’t something to be ashamed of.”

The Victorian reforms also includes stronger laws cracking down on image-based sexual abuse, often dubbed “revenge porn”. This includes the taking of intimate videos of someone without their consent and distributing, or threatening to distribute, intimate images, including deepfake porn.

